291 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Purchased by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in ServiceNow by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 16,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,722,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 6.2% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 41.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 382,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $392,921,000 after purchasing an additional 111,216 shares during the last quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $963.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $922.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $923.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $200.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.31, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.91. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $678.66 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,719 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total value of $1,489,427.55. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,350. The trade was a 36.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,452 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $895.05, for a total value of $1,299,612.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 457 shares in the company, valued at $409,037.85. This represents a 76.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,976 shares of company stock worth $17,049,775. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $1,125.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on ServiceNow from $1,160.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price objective (up from $1,100.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,115.20.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

