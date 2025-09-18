Head-To-Head Contrast: American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) vs. Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST)

Profitability

This table compares American Realty Investors and Broad Street Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Realty Investors -24.74% -1.86% -1.42% Broad Street Realty 81.10% -561.27% 9.86%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Realty Investors and Broad Street Realty”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get American Realty Investors alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Realty Investors $47.81 million 5.57 -$14.70 million ($0.73) -22.58 Broad Street Realty $41.35 million 0.06 -$10.55 million $0.18 0.40

Volatility and Risk

Broad Street Realty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Realty Investors. American Realty Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broad Street Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

American Realty Investors has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broad Street Realty has a beta of 3.12, meaning that its stock price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Broad Street Realty beats American Realty Investors on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Realty Investors

(Get Free Report)

American Realty Investors, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies. It also offers tenant services, including parking and storage space rental; and sells land and properties. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Dallas, Texas. American Realty Investors, Inc. is a subsidiary of Realty Advisors, Inc.

About Broad Street Realty

(Get Free Report)

Broad Street Realty, Inc. owns, operates, develops, and redevelops grocery-anchored shopping centers, street retail-based properties, and mixed-use assets in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Colorado. The company provides commercial real estate brokerage services for owned and third-party offices, and industrial and retail operators and tenants, as well as leases its properties. It also offers oversight of day-to-day operations, coordination, tenant improvements, and building services; and real estate management and engineering services to property owners, as well as provides tenant representation, property and asset management, construction-related services, real estate sales and acquisition, and other financing services. Broad Street Realty, Inc. is based in Reston, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.