Woodstock Corp Takes Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Avalon Trust Co raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.2%

Amphenol stock opened at $119.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.94. The company has a market cap of $145.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Amphenol Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.45 and a 52-week high of $120.80.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%.The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 113,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $12,304,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $11,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 76,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,449,840. This trade represents a 56.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 665,924 shares of company stock valued at $73,369,357. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Amphenol from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amphenol from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 price target on Amphenol in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.62.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

