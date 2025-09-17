Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 109 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1,546.2% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1,621.4% in the 1st quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE MPC opened at $182.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 1-year low of $115.10 and a 1-year high of $186.28.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 1.58%.The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 54.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,277.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,100. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,944 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,200. This trade represents a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

