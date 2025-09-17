Extreme Networks, Inc. $EXTR Shares Bought by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,307 shares during the period. Extreme Networks comprises about 1.2% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned 0.30% of Extreme Networks worth $7,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 22,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Extreme Networks by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 115.6% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 6.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXTR. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

Insider Transactions at Extreme Networks

In other Extreme Networks news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes sold 14,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $301,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 126,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,715,867.04. The trade was a 9.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $613,755.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,541,282 shares in the company, valued at $26,479,224.76. The trade was a 2.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 149,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,234. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extreme Networks Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of EXTR opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -450.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.55. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 82.47%. The company had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Extreme Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

