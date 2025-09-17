Knights Group (LON:KGH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Knights Group (LON:KGH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 23.95 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Knights Group had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.03%.

Knights Group Trading Up 1.9%

LON:KGH opened at GBX 161.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.98, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 173.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 158.81. The company has a market cap of £138.50 million, a PE ratio of 1,260.92 and a beta of 1.12. Knights Group has a one year low of GBX 99.20 and a one year high of GBX 201.

Knights Group Company Profile

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services comprising of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt advisory , dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.

