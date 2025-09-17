Knights Group (LON:KGH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Knights Group (LON:KGH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 23.95 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Knights Group had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.03%.
Knights Group Trading Up 1.9%
LON:KGH opened at GBX 161.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.98, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 173.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 158.81. The company has a market cap of £138.50 million, a PE ratio of 1,260.92 and a beta of 1.12. Knights Group has a one year low of GBX 99.20 and a one year high of GBX 201.
Knights Group Company Profile
