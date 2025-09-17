Q3 EPS Estimates for A. O. Smith Raised by Zacks Research

A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for A. O. Smith in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 15th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for A. O. Smith’s current full-year earnings is $3.76 per share.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.89 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 28.42%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.900 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

A. O. Smith Stock Up 0.5%

AOS stock opened at $73.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.46 and its 200 day moving average is $67.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $92.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOS. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.3% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,188,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,433 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,939,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 998.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,348,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,121,000 after buying an additional 1,225,521 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth about $74,180,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 655.5% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 710,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,602,000 after buying an additional 616,638 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

In other news, Chairman Kevin J. Wheeler sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $1,581,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 100,647 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,105.22. This trade represents a 18.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.88%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

