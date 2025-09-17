Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 52,492 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Sarasin & Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 707,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 52,492 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 4.0% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.08% of Mastercard worth $397,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.8% in the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 3.6% in the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.0% in the first quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total transaction of $601,447.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,064,815.17. This trade represents a 7.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.05, for a total value of $3,328,555.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,636,125.55. This represents a 13.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,094 shares of company stock worth $26,521,861. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price objective on Mastercard in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $645.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $630.89.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA opened at $586.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $530.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $575.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $558.53. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $465.59 and a 1 year high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

