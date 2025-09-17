Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Real Talk Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the first quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cladis Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $530.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and nineteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.10.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $444.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.67 billion, a PE ratio of -373.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.20 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $443.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.99. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $263.45 and a 12-month high of $517.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total transaction of $5,412,350.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 231,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,272,781.10. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total transaction of $19,040,015.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,132,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,801,606.89. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,734 shares of company stock valued at $67,337,728 over the last ninety days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

