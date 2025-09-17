Hardin Capital Partners LLC Has $751,000 Stock Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Hardin Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Hardin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CocaCola by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in CocaCola by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.93.

CocaCola Trading Up 0.1%

CocaCola stock opened at $66.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.12 and a 200-day moving average of $70.30. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $285.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The business had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. CocaCola’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.34%.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

