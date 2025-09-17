Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Purchased by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 104.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% during the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $606.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $587.23 and its 200-day moving average is $547.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $608.42.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

