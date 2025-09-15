Wall Street Zen Downgrades Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) to Hold

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Apogee Enterprises Trading Down 4.0%

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $41.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $902.75 million, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.82. Apogee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $37.53 and a 52 week high of $87.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 3.73%.The firm had revenue of $346.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Apogee Enterprises has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.200 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APOG. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 222.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 27,473 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

