Wall Street Zen Upgrades Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) to Hold

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Shares of ADN opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.82. Advent Technologies has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $8.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.03.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

