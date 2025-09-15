HC Wainwright Boosts Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE) Price Target to $50.00

Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE – Free Report) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MAZE has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Maze Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Wedbush began coverage on Maze Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Maze Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

Maze Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAZE opened at $23.30 on Friday. Maze Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $25.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.28.

Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.02.

Institutional Trading of Maze Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAZE. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maze Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $11,405,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maze Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $5,305,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Maze Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Maze Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maze Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $26,561,000.

Maze Therapeutics Company Profile

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of human genetics to develop novel, small molecule precision medicines for patients living with renal, cardiovascular and related metabolic diseases, including obesity. We are advancing a pipeline using our Compass platform, which allows us to identify and characterize genetic variants in disease and then link those variants to the biological pathways that drive disease in specific patient groups through a process we refer to as variant functionalization.

