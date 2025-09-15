AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 233,700 shares, an increase of 166.5% from the August 15th total of 87,700 shares. Currently, 17.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 509,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 509,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 17.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGRI opened at $2.40 on Monday. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $102.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.65.

Get AgriFORCE Growing Systems alerts:

AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($8.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised AgriFORCE Growing Systems to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AGRI

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. The company operates in two divisions, AgriFORCE Solutions and AgriFORCE Brands. It also offers management advisory services and holds intellectual property, as well as engages in the real estate holding and development activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.