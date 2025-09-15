Arista Networks’ (ANET) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning,RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Arista Networks’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

ANET has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET stock opened at $139.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.81, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.49. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $156.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $185,319,098.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,383,207 shares in the company, valued at $799,567,735.71. The trade was a 18.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $936,080.00. Following the sale, the director owned 57,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,305.84. This represents a 12.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,582,614 shares of company stock worth $980,712,097 over the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 0.8% in the second quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 9,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.