LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TREE. Truist Financial set a $62.00 price target on LendingTree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised LendingTree from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on LendingTree from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LendingTree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

NASDAQ TREE opened at $71.82 on Friday. LendingTree has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $74.15. The company has a market capitalization of $978.19 million, a P/E ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. LendingTree had a positive return on equity of 25.79% and a negative net margin of 5.33%.The firm had revenue of $250.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.03 million. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that LendingTree will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingTree news, CFO Jason Bengel sold 6,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.86, for a total transaction of $445,455.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,517 shares in the company, valued at $448,760.62. The trade was a 49.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Heather Enlow-Novitsky sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $69,140.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 1,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,075.92. This represents a 49.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,669 shares of company stock worth $598,331 over the last quarter. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 68.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 280.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 18,610 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 4,926.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

