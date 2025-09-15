OR Royalties (NYSE:OR) Price Target Raised to $36.00

OR Royalties (NYSE:OR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded OR Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of OR Royalties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Get OR Royalties alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on OR

OR Royalties Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $35.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.19 and a beta of 0.72. OR Royalties has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $36.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.51.

OR Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $60.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.25 million. OR Royalties had a net margin of 35.25% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that OR Royalties will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OR Royalties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. OR Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OR Royalties in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in OR Royalties during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of OR Royalties in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of OR Royalties during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OR Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

About OR Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OR Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OR Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.