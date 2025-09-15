Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Avalon GloboCare Trading Up 2.9%

NASDAQ ALBT opened at $2.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.02. Avalon GloboCare has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.55.

Get Avalon GloboCare alerts:

Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter.

About Avalon GloboCare

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and China. The company develops and delivers transformative cellular therapeutics, precision diagnostics, and clinical laboratory services. Its leading candidates are AVA-001, an anti-CD19 CAR-T, which has completed first-in-human clinical trial for relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia; and AVA-011 that has completed pre-clinical laboratory studies and undergoing IND-enabling process development stage to generate cGMP-grade AVA-011 CAR-T cells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon GloboCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon GloboCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.