Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Mission Produce from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Zacks Research cut Mission Produce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVO opened at $12.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.57. Mission Produce has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.36.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 211.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

