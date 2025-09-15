Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
Creative Realities Stock Down 0.4%
CREX stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. Creative Realities has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 1.60.
Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Creative Realities had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 2.56%.The firm had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Creative Realities will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital signage and media solutions to enhance communications in a wide-ranging variety of out-of-home environments. The company’s solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.
