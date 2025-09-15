Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Creative Realities Stock Down 0.4%

CREX stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. Creative Realities has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Creative Realities had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 2.56%.The firm had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Creative Realities will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Creative Realities

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Creative Realities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Creative Realities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Creative Realities by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Creative Realities by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 17,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Creative Realities by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital signage and media solutions to enhance communications in a wide-ranging variety of out-of-home environments. The company’s solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

