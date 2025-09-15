Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Sol-Gel Technologies Price Performance

Sol-Gel Technologies stock opened at $24.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 1.25. Sol-Gel Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 15th. The company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $4.84. The firm had revenue of $17.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 million. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiary Sol-Gel Technologies Inc, develops topical dermatological drugs for patients with severe skin conditions in Israel. The company offers Twyneo, a once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream for the treatment of papulopustular (subtype II) rosacea.

Featured Stories

