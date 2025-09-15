Texxon Holding (NPT) Announces September 19th IPO

Texxon Holding (NPT) expects to raise $9 million in an IPO on Friday, September 19th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 2,000,000 shares at $4.00-$5.00 per share.

In the last year, Texxon Holding generated $672.66 million in revenue and $2.51 million in net income. Texxon Holding has a market cap of $99 million.

D. Boral Capital (ex-EF Hutton) acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

Texxon Holding provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a holding company. ((Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) We do business through our operating subsidiary, Zhejiang Net Plastic Technology Co., which started its business in Yuyao, China, in 2011. We offer more than 3,600 plastic and chemical SKUs. Our intention is to be a one-stop shop to expedite procurement for our network of 2,213 suppliers and 3,528 customers. We are a leading provider of supply chain management services in East China, servicing customers in the plastics and chemical industries in China. Through our technology-enabled platform, we provide a full spectrum of services to Chinese SME customers, including but not limited to, procurement, shipping and logistics, payments and fulfillment services. To address the extensive need from SMEs in China for more stable sources of supply, lower procurement costs, higher product quality, and enhanced risk management in the plastics and chemical markets in China, we aspire to build the largest one-stop plastic and chemical raw material supply chain management platform in China, to streamline the complex and labor-intensive raw material procurement process in the plastics and chemical industries and make it more convenient, cost-effective, and efficient for our customers. We believe that our platform has the capacity to help streamline and optimize operational processes of market participants, enhance sustainability and resilience in the entire supply chain, and create a dynamic ecosystem where stakeholders can engage in transactions with ease and efficiency. Note: Net income and revenue are for the year that ended June 30, 2024. (Note: Texxon Holding filed its F-1 on March 31, 2025, and disclosed the terms – 2.0 million shares at a price range of $4.00 to $5.00 – to raise $9.0 million.) “.

Texxon Holding was founded in 2011 and has 203 employees. The company is located at 703, Block A, 1799 Wuzhong Road, Minhang District Shanghai, China, 200335 Tel: +86 574-62629970 and can be reached via phone at +86 574-62629970 or on the web at http://www.npt-cn.com/.

