Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

SRAD has been the subject of several other research reports. Arete initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Sportradar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.41.

Sportradar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SRAD opened at $30.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.61. Sportradar Group has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.25 and a beta of 2.07.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Sportradar Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $374.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.30 million. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sportradar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sportradar Group will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportradar Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRAD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 2nd quarter worth $123,087,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 536.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,972,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,890 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter worth $48,596,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,765,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,197 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,563,000.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

