Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Shares Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 379,543 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,366 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $97,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $404,288,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 22,475.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 815,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,261,000 after purchasing an additional 811,797 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in Quanta Services by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,206,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,139,000 after acquiring an additional 788,079 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 620,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,839,000 after acquiring an additional 504,540 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,417,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,427,129,000 after acquiring an additional 407,878 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $375.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Northland Securities cut Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $354.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $414.00 price objective (up from $364.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $413.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.18.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR stock opened at $372.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.23. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.08 and a 12-month high of $424.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.19%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

