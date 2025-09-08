Magnera Corporation $MAGN Stock Position Increased by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Magnera Corporation (NYSE:MAGN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP owned about 1.47% of Magnera worth $9,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Magnera by 11,193.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Magnera during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Magnera by 1,132.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Magnera during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnera during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on MAGN shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Magnera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Magnera from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Magnera Stock Performance

Magnera stock opened at $11.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.55. Magnera Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78. The company has a market cap of $426.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Magnera (NYSE:MAGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.54). Magnera had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Magnera

Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.

