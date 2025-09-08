Duke Energy Corporation $DUK Shares Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 155.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 98.1% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on DUK. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.62.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $120.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.01. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $105.20 and a 12-month high of $127.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $93.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.065 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $832,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,768,397.72. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total transaction of $248,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,843.04. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

