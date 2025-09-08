Bell Investment Advisors Inc Acquires 4,211 Shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF $PRFZ

Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 122.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,959,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,728 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,611,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,668,000 after acquiring an additional 57,183 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,021,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,668,000 after acquiring an additional 11,897 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 884,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,506,000 after acquiring an additional 21,330 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,550,000 after acquiring an additional 36,502 shares during the period.

PRFZ opened at $45.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.63 and a 200-day moving average of $39.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $45.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.1052 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

