Bell Investment Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.7% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

VIG opened at $211.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.07. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $214.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

