Caxton Associates LLP Purchases Shares of 31,121 Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,375,000. Equinix comprises approximately 0.9% of Caxton Associates LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,906,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,523,576,000 after purchasing an additional 242,121 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Equinix by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,590,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,871,000 after purchasing an additional 291,753 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Equinix by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,524,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,013,000 after purchasing an additional 40,734 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Equinix by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,333,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,334,000 after purchasing an additional 25,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,147,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,022,000 after purchasing an additional 65,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total value of $58,612.50. Following the sale, the director owned 17,832 shares in the company, valued at $13,935,708. The trade was a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $773.68 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $701.41 and a 1 year high of $994.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $780.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $826.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.78, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $6.42. Equinix had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equinix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.670-38.480 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 183.74%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,065.00 to $925.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,050.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $933.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,035.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $962.52.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

