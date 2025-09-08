Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,425,512 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.3% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Walt Disney worth $140,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $117.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.77. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The stock has a market cap of $212.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

