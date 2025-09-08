66,783 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Purchased by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 66,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,112,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Marvell Technology by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 585,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,077,000 after purchasing an additional 127,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,661,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,272,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $133.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $217,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,743.05. This trade represents a 14.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $87,885.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 29,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,682. This trade represents a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,783 shares of company stock valued at $407,716. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 1.2%

Marvell Technology stock opened at $63.33 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.08 and a twelve month high of $127.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.73. The company has a market capitalization of $54.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -487.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -184.62%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

