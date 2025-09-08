Wells Fargo & Company $WFC is Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,316,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,926 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 1.5% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $166,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Challenger Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $212,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.7% in the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 19,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $323,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.5% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 170,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,210,000 after buying an additional 30,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $69,602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on WFC shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Phillip Securities lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE WFC opened at $78.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $253.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.00. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $84.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.82%.The company had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

