Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 15,674 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 843,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,674 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Tyson Foods worth $53,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,961,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,697,000 after buying an additional 247,051 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 10.6% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,264,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,379,000 after buying an additional 1,271,750 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,737,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,315,000 after buying an additional 36,941 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 51.9% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,679,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,604,000 after buying an additional 1,598,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 776.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,842,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,933,000 after buying an additional 2,518,416 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSN opened at $56.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.52 and a 200 day moving average of $57.48. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.85 and a twelve month high of $66.88.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.54 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase 43,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. JP Morgan Cazenove lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Tyson Foods to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.25.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

