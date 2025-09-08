Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

TENX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on Tenax Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Tenax Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:TENX opened at $5.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.31 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.94. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $7.89.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.23. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenax Therapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tenax Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,026,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenax Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 68,741 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 34,048 shares during the period. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

