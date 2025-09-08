2,044 Shares in FedEx Corporation $FDX Bought by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,044 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $314,650,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 85.9% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,585,033 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $386,399,000 after buying an additional 732,266 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 18,202.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 545,586 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $133,003,000 after purchasing an additional 542,605 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 276.1% during the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 433,789 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $122,038,000 after purchasing an additional 318,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,489,161 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,994,848,000 after purchasing an additional 289,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total transaction of $513,235.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,036.25. The trade was a 19.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $855,353.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,176.80. This represents a 31.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,816. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $227.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx Corporation has a twelve month low of $194.29 and a twelve month high of $308.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.73 and its 200 day moving average is $228.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.65%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. FedEx has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.400-4.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on FedEx from $278.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FDX

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.