Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) vs. Orosur Mining (OTCMKTS:OROXF) Head-To-Head Survey

Orosur Mining (OTCMKTS:OROXF – Get Free Report) and Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orosur Mining and Osisko Development”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orosur Mining N/A N/A -$3.38 million N/A N/A Osisko Development $3.33 million 122.91 -$63.01 million ($0.82) -3.62

Risk & Volatility

Orosur Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Osisko Development.

Orosur Mining has a beta of 6.53, indicating that its share price is 553% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osisko Development has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.2% of Osisko Development shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Osisko Development shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Orosur Mining and Osisko Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orosur Mining N/A N/A -64.17% Osisko Development N/A -20.03% -13.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Orosur Mining and Osisko Development, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orosur Mining 0 0 0 0 0.00 Osisko Development 0 0 1 1 3.50

Summary

Osisko Development beats Orosur Mining on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orosur Mining

Orosur Mining Inc. engages in identifying and advancing mineral projects in South America. Its flagship project is the Anzá gold project located in the Middle Cauca Belt in northern Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc. in January 2010. Orosur Mining Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds a portfolio of marketable securities. Osisko Development Corp. is based in Montréal, Canada.

