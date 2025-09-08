Analyzing Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) & Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF)

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) and Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Armada Hoffler Properties and Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armada Hoffler Properties 4.39% 3.40% 0.95% Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust 52.90% 6.79% 3.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Armada Hoffler Properties 1 1 2 0 2.25 Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Armada Hoffler Properties presently has a consensus price target of $8.38, indicating a potential upside of 14.65%. Given Armada Hoffler Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Armada Hoffler Properties is more favorable than Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust.

66.4% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Armada Hoffler Properties and Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armada Hoffler Properties $708.47 million 1.07 $35.65 million $0.12 60.88 Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust $440.33 million 5.80 $429.28 million $3.43 15.16

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Armada Hoffler Properties. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Armada Hoffler Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Armada Hoffler Properties has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Armada Hoffler Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Armada Hoffler Properties pays out 466.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 34.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust beats Armada Hoffler Properties on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to the ownership of the Company’s operating property portfolio, the Company develops and builds properties for its own account and through joint ventures between the Company and unaffiliated partners and also invests in development projects through real estate financing arrangements. The Company also provides general construction and development services to third-party clients. The Company’s construction and development experience includes mid- and high-rise office buildings, retail strip malls, retail power centers, multifamily apartment communities, hotels and conference centers, single- and multi-tenant industrial, distribution, and manufacturing facilities, educational, medical, and special purpose facilities, government projects, parking garages, and mixed-use town centers. The Company is the sole general partner of Armada Hoffler, L.P. (the “Operating Partnership”) and, as of March 31, 2024, owned 75.5% of the economic interest in the Operating Partnership, of which 0.1% is held as general partnership units. The operations of the Company are conducted primarily through the Operating Partnership and the wholly owned subsidiaries thereof.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada’s friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives. Our three-tiered and distinct brands: Boardwalk Living, Boardwalk Communities, and Boardwalk Lifestyle, cater to a large diverse demographic and has evolved to capture the life cycle of all Resident Members. Boardwalk’s disciplined approach to capital allocation, acquisition, development, purposeful re-positioning, and management of apartment communities allows the Trust to provide its brand of community across Canada creating exceptional Resident Member experiences. Differentiated by its peak performance culture, Boardwalk is committed to delivering exceptional service, product quality and experience to our Resident Members who reward us with high retention and market leading operating results, which in turn, lead to higher free cash flow and investment returns, stable monthly distributions, and value creation for all our stakeholders. Boardwalk REIT’s Trust Units are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, trading under the symbol BEI.UN.

