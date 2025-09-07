Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Purchased by Unconventional Investor LLC

Unconventional Investor LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 14.0% of Unconventional Investor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Unconventional Investor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 170,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,091,000 after acquiring an additional 68,241 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,429,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,613,000 after acquiring an additional 108,014 shares during the period. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3%
VOO stock opened at $594.96 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $599.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $582.83 and its 200-day moving average is $544.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
