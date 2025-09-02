Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $388,000 in ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,704,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,471 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the first quarter valued at about $91,114,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService during the first quarter worth about $57,681,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ExlService by 125.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,582,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,697,000 after buying an additional 880,612 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in ExlService during the first quarter worth about $26,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ExlService from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $43.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $52.43.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $514.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.87 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 12.00%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. ExlService has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.900 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

