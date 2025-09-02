Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 8,900 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation $LPX

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,000 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $12,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,370 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 3.1% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,325 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 29,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,528. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 1,179 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $105,544.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,377.76. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPX. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Loop Capital upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.13.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of LPX stock opened at $95.21 on Tuesday. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $78.82 and a 1-year high of $122.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.84.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.15 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.34%.Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

