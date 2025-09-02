Contrasting RWE (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) & Power Assets (OTCMKTS:HGKGY)

RWE (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) and Power Assets (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Dividends

RWE pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Power Assets pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. RWE pays out 22.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

RWE has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Power Assets has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RWE 0 0 1 1 3.50 Power Assets 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for RWE and Power Assets, as reported by MarketBeat.

This table compares RWE and Power Assets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RWE 11.32% 4.98% 1.78% Power Assets N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RWE and Power Assets”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RWE $26.22 billion N/A $5.56 billion $3.84 10.43 Power Assets $117.77 million 121.06 $784.46 million N/A N/A

RWE has higher revenue and earnings than Power Assets.

Summary

RWE beats Power Assets on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RWE

(Get Free Report)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, hydro, solar, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity. It also trades in electricity, gas, and energy commodities; operates gas storage facilities; and engages in battery storage activities. The company serves commercial, industrial, and corporate customers. RWE Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

About Power Assets

(Get Free Report)

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. It generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. The company also transmits and distributes oil and gas; and provides trust administration and management services. It has a generation capacity of 879 MW renewable energy/energy from waste, 5,262 MW gas fired, and 3,567 MW coal/oil fired; and operates 114,900 km of gas/oil pipeline, as well as 388,200 km of power network serving 19,790,000 customers. The company was formerly known as Hongkong Electric Holdings Limited and changed its name to Power Assets Holdings Limited in February 2011. Power Assets Holdings Limited was founded in 1889 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

