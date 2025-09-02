OLD Mission Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – September $QSPT

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – September (BATS:QSPT – Free Report) by 66.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,564 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.19% of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – September worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter valued at $292,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – September by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 18,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novem Group acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at $418,000.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – September Stock Up 14.3%

QSPT opened at $30.52 on Tuesday. FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – September has a 52 week low of $23.76 and a 52 week high of $30.11. The firm has a market cap of $421.18 million, a P/E ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.27.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – September Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – September (QSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QSPT was launched on Sep 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

