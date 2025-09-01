Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $7.58 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 187.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,535 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $7,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COF. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 330.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 380.0% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 21,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 464.5% during the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 44,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 36,443 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $4,922,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $253.00 target price (up from $212.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $184.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 3,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $727,989.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,786.36. The trade was a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total value of $1,155,888.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,220.76. This trade represents a 16.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,298 shares of company stock worth $4,233,044 over the last 90 days. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $227.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Capital One Financial Corporation has a one year low of $131.55 and a one year high of $232.45. The company has a market capitalization of $145.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.