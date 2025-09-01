MAI Capital Management Has $14.29 Million Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

MAI Capital Management decreased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $14,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 217.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,913,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,781,000 after buying an additional 2,680,337 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $214,283,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 20,889.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,291,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,300 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,090,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,633,000 after acquiring an additional 741,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,724,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,127,000 after acquiring an additional 738,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.22.

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $315,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 103,371 shares in the company, valued at $16,291,269.60. The trade was a 1.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $154,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 111,473 shares in the company, valued at $17,267,167.70. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,926 shares of company stock worth $1,338,073 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $161.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $108.45 and a one year high of $165.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

