Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH Stock Position Trimmed by 8 Knots Management LLC

8 Knots Management LLC reduced its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 49.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 266,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,123 shares during the period. Cardinal Health comprises about 4.6% of 8 Knots Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. 8 Knots Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $36,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 5.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 315,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,510,000 after buying an additional 15,956 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 17.2% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 25.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 569.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Argus set a $189.00 price target on Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 price objective on Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.93.

Insider Activity

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 38,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $5,666,767.96. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 48,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,211,370.74. This trade represents a 44.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle D. Greene sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,728.32. The trade was a 47.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 271,676 shares of company stock valued at $40,489,525. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH stock opened at $148.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.30. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.54 and a fifty-two week high of $168.44. The company has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.73.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 74.45%. The firm had revenue of $60.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.