Cummins Inc. $CMI Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,283,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,417,331,000 after acquiring an additional 321,823 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Cummins by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,905,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,170,000 after buying an additional 22,202 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,626,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,856,000 after buying an additional 99,009 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 152.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,354,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,414,000 after buying an additional 817,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cummins by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,271,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,169,000 after buying an additional 44,907 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $410.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $342.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $370.83.

Cummins Trading Down 0.9%

CMI opened at $398.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $363.36 and its 200-day moving average is $335.05. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.02 and a 52-week high of $408.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In related news, VP Luther E. Peters sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.19, for a total value of $1,887,571.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,038.67. This represents a 38.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amy Rochelle Davis sold 5,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.88, for a total transaction of $2,015,205.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 20,738 shares in the company, valued at $8,354,925.44. This represents a 19.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,075 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

