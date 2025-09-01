1248 Management LLC Invests $51,000 in Fiserv, Inc. $FI

1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.3% in the first quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.6% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.4% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $268.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $194.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $223.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.36.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $138.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.13. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.22 and a 52-week high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%.Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

