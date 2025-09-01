Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Position in Deere & Company $DE

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,032,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 158,577 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $484,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 58.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 10.7% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 8,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 7,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $13,588,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Trading Down 2.6%

DE stock opened at $478.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $505.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $491.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $376.95 and a 52-week high of $533.78. The firm has a market cap of $129.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on DE. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Melius raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $523.87.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

