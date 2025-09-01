Nomura Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $11,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 14,490 shares in the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,842,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,610,000 after purchasing an additional 18,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $167.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.99. The stock has a market cap of $260.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.49. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.12 and a 52-week high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.27.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

